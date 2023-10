Solidarity Center Tech Discrimination: The New Way We Work? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:20:57 Share Share Link Embed

Drivers delivering your pizza are being paid by an algorithm–and the longer they work, the less they are paid. On this episode of My Boss Is a Robot, experts discuss whether we are heading toward a potential future where job autonomy and fair compensation become obsolete.